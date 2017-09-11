* × Change Settings

Daphne

7.4 / 32 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
Daphne poster
Contains very strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 5 cinemas on Saturday 23rd September 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Peter Mackie Burns

Written by:

Nico Mensinga

Produced by:

Valentina Brazzini and Tristan Goligher

Starring:

Emily Beecham, Geraldine James, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Nathaniel Martello-White, Osy Ikhile and Sinead Matthews

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Daphne, 31, Londoner. Busy days, hectic nights, friends, people, lovers, are all welcome distractions from the constant and creeping feeling that her life is somehow stuck. Too young too settle quietly, too old to keep on messing about without aim. One night, an unexpected event slowly but steadily forces her to confront this existential limbo head on, an start looking very closely at the person she has become.

Daphne Cast

Emily Beecham

Emily Beecham headshot

Date of Birth:

May1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daphne

Geraldine James

Geraldine James headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daphne

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor headshot

Date of Birth:

1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daphne

Nathaniel Martello-White

Nathaniel Martello-White headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daphne

Osy Ikhile

Osy Ikhile headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Daphne

Sinead Matthews

Sinead Matthews headshot

Date of Birth:

1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DaphneKaleidoscope

