Daphne, 31, Londoner. Busy days, hectic nights, friends, people, lovers, are all welcome distractions from the constant and creeping feeling that her life is somehow stuck. Too young too settle quietly, too old to keep on messing about without aim. One night, an unexpected event slowly but steadily forces her to confront this existential limbo head on, an start looking very closely at the person she has become.
May1984
Unknown
5' 5¼" (1.66 m)
Daphne
6 July 1950
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Daphne
1977
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
Daphne
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Daphne
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Daphne
1980
Unknown
Unknown
DaphneKaleidoscope