Darkest Hour

7.4 / 2602 votes

UK Premiere

Monday 11th December 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
Darkest Hour poster
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 200 cinemas on Friday 12th January 2018. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 27th February 2018.

Official Site:

www.universalpictures.co.uk

Directed by:

Joe Wright

Written by:

Anthony McCarten

Produced by:

Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Douglas Urbanski and Anthony McCarten

Starring:

Lily James, Gary Oldman, Ben Mendelsohn, Stephen Dillane, Kristin Scott Thomas and Charley Palmer Rothwell

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Within days of becoming Prime Minister, Winston Churchill must face his most turbulent and defining trial: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation.

Reviews

Darkest Hour Cast

Lily James

Lily James headshot

Date of Birth:

5 April 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Darkest HourMamma Mia! Here We Go AgainThe Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Darkest Hour

Ben Mendelsohn

Ben Mendelsohn headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LarrikinsReady Player OneCaptain MarvelDarkest HourRobin Hood

Stephen Dillane

Stephen Dillane headshot

Date of Birth:

27 March 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Darkest HourMary Shelley

Kristin Scott Thomas

Kristin Scott Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tomb RaiderDarkest Hour

Charley Palmer Rothwell

Charley Palmer Rothwell headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Darkest HourBeast

Recommendations

