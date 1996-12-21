* × Change Settings

Detroit

UK Premiere

Wednesday 16th August 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
Detroit poster
Contains strong threat, violence and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

detroit.movie

Directed by:

Kathryn Bigelow

Written by:

Mark Boal

Produced by:

Kathryn Bigelow, Mark Boal, Matthew Budman, Megan Ellison, Colin Wilson, Jillian Longnecker and Jonathan Leven

Starring:

Kaitlyn Dever, John Krasinski, Samira Wiley, Hannah Murray, Will Poulter and John Boyega

Genres:

Drama, History, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A police raid in Detroit in 1967 results in one of the largest citizen uprisings in United States history. The story is centered around The Algiers Motel Incident, which occurred in Detroit, Michigan on July 25, 1967, during the racially charged 12th Street Riot. It involves the death of three black men and the brutal beatings of nine other people: seven black men and two white women.

Reviews

Detroit Cast

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detroit

John Krasinski

John Krasinski headshot

Date of Birth:

20 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DetroitAnimal CrackersA Quiet Place

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detroit

Hannah Murray

Hannah Murray headshot

Date of Birth:

1 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detroit

Will Poulter

Will Poulter headshot

Date of Birth:

28 January 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detroit

John Boyega

John Boyega headshot

Date of Birth:

17 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Star Wars: The Last JediPacific Rim: UprisingDetroitStar Wars: Episode IX

Recommendations

Last update was at 21:40 5th August 2017