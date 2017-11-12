* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Just Getting Started Villa Capri

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
Just Getting Started poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Just Getting Started is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Ron Shelton

Written by:

Ron Shelton

Produced by:

Kellie Davis, Bill Gerber, Jeffrey Lampert and Steve Richards

Starring:

Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo, Joe Pantoliano, Glenne Headly and Elizabeth Ashley

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A two-hander action comedy in the vein of Midnight Run about an ex-FBI agent and an ex-mob lawyer in the witness protection program having to put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Just Getting Started is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Just Getting Started.

Just Getting Started Cast

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting StartedThe Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

15 September 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting StartedAd Astra

Rene Russo

Rene Russo headshot

Date of Birth:

17 February 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting Started

Joe Pantoliano

Joe Pantoliano headshot

Date of Birth:

12 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting Started

Glenne Headly

Glenne Headly headshot

Date of Birth:

13 March 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting Started

Elizabeth Ashley

Elizabeth Ashley headshot

Date of Birth:

30 August 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just Getting Started

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:25 12th November 2017