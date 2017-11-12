A two-hander action comedy in the vein of Midnight Run about an ex-FBI agent and an ex-mob lawyer in the witness protection program having to put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit.
1 June 1937
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Just Getting StartedThe Nutcracker and the Four Realms
15 September 1946
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Just Getting StartedAd Astra
17 February 1954
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Just Getting Started
12 September 1951
Unknown
5' 9¼" (1.76 m)
Just Getting Started
13 March 1955
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Just Getting Started
30 August 1939
Unknown
Unknown
Just Getting Started