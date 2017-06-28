* × Change Settings

The Midwife Sage femme

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
The Midwife poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 4 cinemas on Saturday 1st July 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 4 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Martin Provost

Written by:

Martin Provost

Produced by:

Jacques-Henri Bronckart, Olivier Bronckart and Olivier Delbosc

Starring:

Catherine Deneuve, Catherine Frot, Olivier Gourmet, Quentin Dolmaire, Mylène Demongeot and Pauline Etienne

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Claire is a midwife in a maternity hospital. She is humane and helpful and gives herself entirely to her patients. But her life is not a bed of roses for all that. Her maternity is about to close its doors and the devoted woman is determined not to work in the new modern hospital she regards as a "baby factory". Her personal life is no triumph either: she is single and does not make friends easily. To make matters worse, her student son Simon is gradually leaving home, as he is developing a relationship with his new sweetheart Lucie. It is the moment that chooses Béatrice, her dead father's former mistress, to resurface. The eccentric, spendthrift, sensual, amoral woman (her exact opposite in fact) is really the last kind of person she needs to mix with. But Béatrice soon informs her that the suffers from brain cancer and she has nobody else to turn to. Torn between rejection and duty, what is Claire going to do?

Reviews

The Midwife Cast

Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Belle de jourThe Midwife

Catherine Frot

Catherine Frot headshot

Date of Birth:

1 May 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Midwife

Olivier Gourmet

Olivier Gourmet headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MidwifeApril and the Extraordinary World

Quentin Dolmaire

Quentin Dolmaire headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Midwife

Mylène Demongeot

Mylène Demongeot headshot

Date of Birth:

29 September 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Midwife

Pauline Etienne

Pauline Etienne headshot

Date of Birth:

26 June 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Midwife

