Subhmangal Savadhan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
Directed by:

Mahesh Kothare

Starring:

Makarand Anaspure, Vijay Chavan, Swati Chitnis, Niranjan Joshi, Rekha Kamat and Urmila Kanitkar

Genre:

Family

Language:

Marathi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Yash and Supriya are in love and want to get married soonYash is the son of Jayant and Komal from a rich business family living in modern cultureWhile Supriya is the daughter of Annasaheb Patil a village head she is raised by her father and her aunt Najuka after her mother's death they live in the village culture. Komal is a modern woman and hates the village culture whereas Annasaheb and Najuka stick to their roots of village culture.The two families aren't ready to shed their ego's which creates a misunderstanding between the newly married Yash and Supriya.

Subhmangal Savadhan Cast

