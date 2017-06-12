* × Change Settings

Slack Bay Ma Loute

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
Slack Bay poster
Contains strong violence and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 16th June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th July 2017.

Directed by:

Bruno Dumont

Written by:

Bruno Dumont

Produced by:

Rachid Bouchareb, Jean Bréhat, Rémi Burah, Thanassis Karathanos, Genevieve Lemal, Muriel Merlin and Olivier Père

Starring:

Fabrice Luchini, Juliette Binoche, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Jean-Luc Vincent, Brandon Lavieville and Raph

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Summer 1910. Several tourists have vanished while relaxing on the beautiful beaches of the Channel Coast. Infamous inspectors Machin and Malfoy soon gather that the epicenter of these mysterious disappearances must be Slack Bay, a unique site where the Slack river and the sea join only at high tide. There lives a small community of fishermen and other oyster farmers. Among them evolves a curious family, the Bréfort, renowned ferrymen of the Slack Bay, lead by the father nick-named "The Eternal", who rules as best as he can on his prankster bunch of sons, especially the impetuous Ma Loute, aged 18. Towering high above the bay stands the Van Peteghems' mansion. Every summer, this bourgeois family - all degenerate and decadent from inbreeding - stagnates in the villa, not without mingling during their leisure hours of walking, sailing or bathing, with the ordinary local people, Ma Loute and the other Bréforts. Over the course of five days, as starts a peculiar love story between Ma Loute.

Reviews

Slack Bay Cast

Fabrice Luchini

Fabrice Luchini headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi headshot

Date of Birth:

16 November 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Jean-Luc Vincent

Jean-Luc Vincent headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Brandon Lavieville

Brandon Lavieville headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Raph

Raph headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 07:08 12th June 2017