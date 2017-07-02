* × Change Settings

Little Bird's Big Adventure A Stork's Journey

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
Little Bird's Big Adventure poster
Directed by:

Toby Genkel and Reza Memari

Written by:

Reza Memari, Jeffrey Hylton and Joe Vitale

Produced by:

Emely Christians, David Claikens, Eric Goossens, Kristine Knudsen, Einar Loftesnes, Lars Leegaard Marøy, Stéphan Roelants, Tom Streuber and Alex Verbaere

Starring:

Tilman Döbler, Cooper Kelly Kramer, Shannon Conley, Christian Gaul, Nicolette Krebitz, Marc Thompson and Jane Lynch

Genres:

Adventure, Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Orphaned at birth and raised by storks, the teenage sparrow Richard believes he is one of them. But when the time comes to migrate to Africa, his stork family is forced to reveal his true identity and leave him behind in the forest, since he is not a migratory bird and would not survive the journey. Determined to prove he is a stork after all, Richard ventures south on his own. But only with the help of Olga, an eccentric owl with an imaginary friend and Kiki, a narcissistic, disco-singing parakeet, does he stand a chance to reach his goal and learn to accept who he really is.

Little Bird's Big Adventure Cast

Tilman Döbler

Tilman Döbler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little Bird's Big Adventure

Cooper Kelly Kramer

Cooper Kelly Kramer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little Bird's Big Adventure

Shannon Conley

Shannon Conley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little Bird's Big Adventure

Christian Gaul

Christian Gaul headshot

Date of Birth:

1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little Bird's Big Adventure

Nicolette Krebitz

Nicolette Krebitz headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little Bird's Big Adventure

Marc Thompson

Marc Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

19 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little Bird's Big Adventure

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

14 July 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ralph Breaks the InternetLittle Bird's Big Adventure

