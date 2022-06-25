* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Minions 2

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st July 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2022
?
Minions: The Rise of Gru poster
Contains mild comic violence, very mild scary scenes, rude humour, language. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 92 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 283 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.minionsmovie.com

Directed by:

Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val

Written by:

Cinco Paul, Matt Fogel and Brian Lynch

Produced by:

Jean-Luc Florinda

Starring:

Pierre Coffin, Steve Carell, Dolph Lundgren, Julie Andrews, RZA, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Danny Trejo and Russell Brand

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the heart of the 1970s, amidst a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making back-up from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto - a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please - deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn't go well, and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Minions: The Rise of Gru is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Cast

Pierre Coffin

Pierre Coffin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Steve Carell

Steve Carell headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

RZA

RZA headshot

Date of Birth:

5 July 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh headshot

Date of Birth:

6 August 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 2Minions: The Rise of GruAvatar 3The Tiger's Apprentice

Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme headshot

Date of Birth:

18 October 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo headshot

Date of Birth:

16 May 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the RunMinions: The Rise of Gru

Russell Brand

Russell Brand headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 15:08 25th June 2022