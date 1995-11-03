* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ocean's Eight

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 18th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
?
Ocean's Eight poster
Contains infrequent strong language, drug misuse and sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 35 cinemas on Monday 18th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 15th August 2018.

Directed by:

Gary Ross

Written by:

Olivia Milch, Gary Ross, George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell

Produced by:

John R. Saunders, Steven Soderbergh and Olivia Milch

Starring:

Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Olivia Munn, Dakota Fanning, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Katie Holmes, Richard Armitage, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, James Corden, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner and John Buscemi

Genre:

Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Danny Ocean's estranged sister Debbie attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou, Rose, Daphne Kluger, Nine Ball, Tammy, Amita, and Constance.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Ocean's Eight is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ocean's Eight.

Ocean's Eight Cast

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldThe Jungle BookOcean's EightThe House with a Clock in its Walls

Matt Damon

Matt Damon headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's EightX-Men: Dark PhoenixThe Predator

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BarbieOcean's Eight

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes headshot

Date of Birth:

18 December 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Richard Armitage

Richard Armitage headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter headshot

Date of Birth:

26 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's EightMaurice

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GlassOcean's EightThe Goldfinch

James Corden

James Corden headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SmallfootTrolls 2Teen Titans Go! To the MoviesOcean's Eight

Rihanna

Rihanna headshot

Date of Birth:

20 February 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling headshot

Date of Birth:

24 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner headshot

Date of Birth:

10 August 1997

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West headshot

Date of Birth:

21 October 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima headshot

Date of Birth:

12 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner headshot

Date of Birth:

3 November 1995

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

John Buscemi

John Buscemi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's Eight

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:25 2nd June 2018