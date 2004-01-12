* × Change Settings

Okja

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 28th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
Okja poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Bong Joon Ho

Written by:

Bong Joon Ho and Jon Ronson

Produced by:

Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner, Bong Joon Ho, Lewis Taewan Kim, Jeremy Kleiner, Sandro Kopp, Ted Sarandos, Woo-sik Seo and Tilda Swinton

Starring:

Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Seo-Hyun Ahn, Hee-Bong Byun, Steven Yeun, Lily Collins and Jake Gyllenhaal

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For 10 idyllic years, young Mija has been caretaker and constant companion to Okja-a massive animal and an even bigger friend-at her home in the mountains of South Korea. But that changes when a family-owned multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando has big plans for Mija's dearest friend. With no particular plan but single-minded in intent, Mija sets out on a rescue mission, but her already daunting journey quickly becomes more complicated when she crosses paths with disparate groups of capitalists, demonstrators and consumers, each battling to control the fate of Okja.while all Mija wants to do is bring her friend home.

Reviews

Okja Cast

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John BergerIsle of DogsOkja

Paul Dano

Paul Dano headshot

Date of Birth:

19 June 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Okja

Seo-Hyun Ahn

Seo-Hyun Ahn headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 2004

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Okja

Hee-Bong Byun

Hee-Bong Byun headshot

Date of Birth:

8 June 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Okja

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The StarOkja

Lily Collins

Lily Collins headshot

Date of Birth:

18 March 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Okja

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal headshot

Date of Birth:

19 December 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Okja

Recommendations

Last update was at 11:33 25th June 2017