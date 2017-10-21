* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Predator

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 9th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Predator poster
Contains strong bloody violence, sex references and strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 134 cinemas on Thursday 9th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th November 2017.

Directed by:

John McTiernan

Written by:

Jim Thomas and John Thomas

Produced by:

John Davis, Lawrence Gordon and Joel Silver

Starring:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Elpidia Carrillo, Bill Duke, Jesse Ventura and Sonny Landham

Genres:

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A team of special force ops, led by a tough but fair soldier, Major "Dutch" Schaefer, are ordered in to assist CIA man, George Dillon, on a rescue mission for potential survivors of a Helicopter downed over remote South American jungle. Not long after they land, Dutch and his team discover that they have been sent in under false pretenses. This deception turns out to be the least of their worries though, when they find themselves being methodically hunted by something not of this world.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Predator is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Predator.

Predator Cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Untitled Terminator RebootPredator

Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers headshot

Date of Birth:

14 January 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Predator

Elpidia Carrillo

Elpidia Carrillo headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Predator

Bill Duke

Bill Duke headshot

Date of Birth:

26 February 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Predator

Jesse Ventura

Jesse Ventura headshot

Date of Birth:

15 July 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Predator

Sonny Landham

Sonny Landham headshot

Date of Birth:

11 February 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Predator

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:46 21st October 2017