The Work

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.theworkfilm.com

Directed by:

Gethin Aldous and Jairus McLeary

Produced by:

Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary and Angela Sostre

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set entirely inside Folsom Prison, The Work follows three men during four days of intensive group therapy with convicts, revealing an intimate and powerful portrait of authentic human transformation that transcends what we think of as rehabilitation.

Reviews

Recommendations

