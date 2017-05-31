* × Change Settings

Dina

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017
Directed by:

Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles

Produced by:

David Hinojosa, Louis le Bayon, Antonio Santini, Dan Sickles, Adam Uhl and Duncan Way

Starring:

Dina Buno and Scott Levin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An eccentric suburban woman and a Walmart door greeter navigate their evolving relationship in this unconventional love story.

