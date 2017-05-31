* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Marjorie Prime

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017
new Marjorie Prime poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sundance Film Festival London. Show listing.

Directed by:

Michael Almereyda

Written by:

Michael Almereyda and Jordan Harrison

Produced by:

Uri Singer, Daniel M. Turcan and Tal Vigderson

Starring:

Jon Hamm, Geena Davis, Tim Robbins, Lois Smith, Stephanie Andujar and Hannah Gross

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the near future, a time of artificial intelligence: 86-year-old Marjorie - a jumble of disparate, fading memories - has a handsome new companion who looks like her deceased husband and is programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? Marjorie Prime is based on Jordan Harrison's Pulitzer-nominated play, exploring memory and identity, love and loss.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Marjorie Prime.

Marjorie Prime Cast

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm headshot

Date of Birth:

10 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marjorie PrimeBaby Driver

Geena Davis

Geena Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

21 January 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marjorie Prime

Tim Robbins

Tim Robbins headshot

Date of Birth:

16 October 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marjorie Prime

Lois Smith

Lois Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

3 November 1930

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marjorie Prime

Stephanie Andujar

Stephanie Andujar headshot

Date of Birth:

15 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marjorie Prime

Hannah Gross

Hannah Gross headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Marjorie Prime

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:50 31st May 2017