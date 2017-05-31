In the near future, a time of artificial intelligence: 86-year-old Marjorie - a jumble of disparate, fading memories - has a handsome new companion who looks like her deceased husband and is programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance? Marjorie Prime is based on Jordan Harrison's Pulitzer-nominated play, exploring memory and identity, love and loss.
10 March 1971
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Marjorie PrimeBaby Driver
21 January 1956
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Marjorie Prime
16 October 1958
Unknown
6' 4½" (1.94 m)
Marjorie Prime
3 November 1930
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Marjorie Prime
15 July 1986
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Marjorie Prime
25 September 1992
Unknown
Unknown
Marjorie Prime