* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu

7.5 / 110 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
?
new Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 4 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 8th June 2017.

Directed by:

Ranjan Pramod

Written by:

Ranjan Pramod

Produced by:

Satheesh Kolam and Alexander Mathew

Starring:

Biju Menon, Hannah Reji Koshy, Deepak Parambol, Aju Varghese, Vijayaraghavan and Anagha L.K.

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu explores the story of a funny and good-hearted man Baiju, portrayed by Biju Menon, who is a Government employee and a patron of the Rakshadhikari of Brothers Club in KumbalamThe club doesn't have any office but functions under a tree, where relationships are made and the warmth and joy it radiates. This feel good comedy film is directed by screenwriter-turned-director Ranjan Pramod and stars Hannah Reji Koshi. Meanwhile, actors Aju Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijayaraghavan, Janardhanan, Indrans, Dileesh Pothen and Alencier Ley Lopez have supporting roles in the movie. Prasanth Raveendran has worked as the cinematographer on the movie with the music being composed by Bijibal, and the movie is produced by 100th Monkey Movies Pvt Ltd.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu.

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu Cast

Biju Menon

Biju Menon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu

Hannah Reji Koshy

Hannah Reji Koshy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu

Deepak Parambol

Deepak Parambol headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu

Aju Varghese

Aju Varghese headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu

Vijayaraghavan

Vijayaraghavan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu

Anagha L.K.

Anagha L.K. headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:17 3rd June 2017