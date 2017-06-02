Movie Synopsis:

Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu explores the story of a funny and good-hearted man Baiju, portrayed by Biju Menon, who is a Government employee and a patron of the Rakshadhikari of Brothers Club in KumbalamThe club doesn't have any office but functions under a tree, where relationships are made and the warmth and joy it radiates. This feel good comedy film is directed by screenwriter-turned-director Ranjan Pramod and stars Hannah Reji Koshi. Meanwhile, actors Aju Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Hareesh Kanaran, Vijayaraghavan, Janardhanan, Indrans, Dileesh Pothen and Alencier Ley Lopez have supporting roles in the movie. Prasanth Raveendran has worked as the cinematographer on the movie with the music being composed by Bijibal, and the movie is produced by 100th Monkey Movies Pvt Ltd.