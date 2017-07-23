* × Change Settings

Tom of Finland

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
Tom of Finland poster
Contains strong sexualised images, sex references and nudity. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 10th August 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Dome Karukoski

Written by:

Noam Andrews, Aleksi Bardy, Mark Alton Brown, Dome Karukoski, Susanna Luoto, Kauko Röyhkä and Mia Ylönen

Produced by:

Aleksi Bardy, Gunnar Carlsson, Caroline Eybye, Miia Haavisto, Sophie Mahlo, Miriam Nørgaard, Simon Perry, Annika Sucksdorff, Malin Söderlund and Ingvar Þórðarson

Starring:

Jakob Oftebro, Jessica Grabowsky, Werner Daehn, Jimmy Shaw, Lauri Tilkanen and Þorsteinn Bachmann

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

Finnish

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Touko Laaksonen, a decorated officer, returns home after a harrowing and heroic experience serving his country in World War II, but life in Finland during peacetime proves equally distressing. He finds peace-time Helsinki rampant with persecution of the homosexual and men around him even being pressured to marry women and have children. Touko finds refuge in his liberating art, specializing in homoerotic drawings of muscular men, free of inhibitions. His work - made famous by his signature Tom of Finland - became the emblem of a generation of men and fanned the flames of a gay revolution.

Reviews

Tom of Finland Cast

Jakob Oftebro

Jakob Oftebro headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tom of Finland

Jessica Grabowsky

Jessica Grabowsky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tom of Finland

Werner Daehn

Werner Daehn headshot

Date of Birth:

1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tom of Finland

Jimmy Shaw

Jimmy Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tom of Finland

Lauri Tilkanen

Lauri Tilkanen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tom of Finland

Þorsteinn Bachmann

Þorsteinn Bachmann headshot

Date of Birth:

25 October 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tom of Finland

Last update was at 08:24 23rd July 2017