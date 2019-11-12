* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Charlie's Angels

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
Charlie's Angels poster
Contains moderate violence and infrequent strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th December 2019.

Directed by:

Elizabeth Banks

Written by:

David Auburn, Elizabeth Banks and Evan Spiliotopoulos

Produced by:

Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Doug Belgrad, Elizabeth Cantillon, Charlie Woebcken, Henning Molfenter and Christoph Fisser

Starring:

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska, Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Soh Bae turns up applying to be Charlie's 4th Angel, she is thrown into the deep end immediately, as the other angels are kidnapped by the mysterious Ronny Petankan. With only her nerdy sidekick Nathan Woodhall to help, it is up to Soh to save the angels and save the world before breakfast.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Charlie's Angels is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Charlie's Angels.

Charlie's Angels Cast

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Charlie's AngelsUnderwater

Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott headshot

Date of Birth:

6 May 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Charlie's Angels

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks headshot

Date of Birth:

10 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Charlie's Angels

Ella Balinska

Ella Balinska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Charlie's Angels

Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Charlie's Angels

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Charlie's AngelsThe King's ManA Quiet Place 2

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:06 12th November 2019