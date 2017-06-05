The White Room

Movie Synopsis:

In a world obsessed with knowing the future, we find Alberto, a Colombian immigrant working as a massage therapist in the City of London. Mild-mannered, almost shy, he blends into the multi-ethnic city to which he has come to earn money to pay for his mother's operation back home. The streets of London aren't paved with gold but with old chip wrappers, and Alberto has found himself trapped in a vicious circle. Staying in London beyond his plans, the fervently religious man becomes obsessed that God has a destiny marked out for him. Everywhere he begins to see signs - on the streets, in bars and most potently on the clients he massages. When one day, a 'third-way' politician, Jackie Jordan, visits the spa Alberto sees a sign that will set him on the path to his ultimate destiny. Absorbing the Bible, Nostradamus, Palmistry and the Qur'an in its mythology, this is a taut, poignant East London based thriller with a supernatural twist.