The White Room

Unrated

UK Premiere

Monday 5th June 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 1st August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
The White Room poster
Contains strong language and sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

James Erskine

Written by:

James Erskine

Produced by:

James Erskine

Starring:

Kae Alexander, Óscar Jaenada, Celyn Jones, Bill Paterson, Alix Wilton Regan and Velibor Topic

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a world obsessed with knowing the future, we find Alberto, a Colombian immigrant working as a massage therapist in the City of London. Mild-mannered, almost shy, he blends into the multi-ethnic city to which he has come to earn money to pay for his mother's operation back home. The streets of London aren't paved with gold but with old chip wrappers, and Alberto has found himself trapped in a vicious circle. Staying in London beyond his plans, the fervently religious man becomes obsessed that God has a destiny marked out for him. Everywhere he begins to see signs - on the streets, in bars and most potently on the clients he massages. When one day, a 'third-way' politician, Jackie Jordan, visits the spa Alberto sees a sign that will set him on the path to his ultimate destiny. Absorbing the Bible, Nostradamus, Palmistry and the Qur'an in its mythology, this is a taut, poignant East London based thriller with a supernatural twist.

Reviews

The White Room Cast

Kae Alexander

Kae Alexander headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Óscar Jaenada

Óscar Jaenada headshot

Date of Birth:

4 May 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Celyn Jones

Celyn Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bill Paterson

Bill Paterson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 June 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alix Wilton Regan

Alix Wilton Regan headshot

Date of Birth:

26 January 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Velibor Topic

Velibor Topic headshot

Date of Birth:

1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 06:58 1st August 2017