* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Homelands

East End Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 8th June 2017
new Homelands poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Homelands is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Official Site:

homelands.org.uk

Directed by:

Jaha Browne and Tara Manandhar

Produced by:

Ammo Tawlar

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Four British musicians travel to the lands of their parents in Jaha Browne and Tara Manandhar's wonderfully personal documentary. RnB Mercury Prize nominee Terri Walker goes to Jamaica, RnB MOBO winner Shakka goes to Dominica; GRM award winner Diztortion travels to Suriname; and MC Saskilla heads to Senegal. All encounter resonances with their own lives and experiences, a newfound understanding of their roots, and find opportunities to create incredible new music. On election night, celebrate looking outwards, embrace distant lands, and marvel in the rich creativity of our roots.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Homelands.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:28 6th June 2017