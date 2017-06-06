Four British musicians travel to the lands of their parents in Jaha Browne and Tara Manandhar's wonderfully personal documentary. RnB Mercury Prize nominee Terri Walker goes to Jamaica, RnB MOBO winner Shakka goes to Dominica; GRM award winner Diztortion travels to Suriname; and MC Saskilla heads to Senegal. All encounter resonances with their own lives and experiences, a newfound understanding of their roots, and find opportunities to create incredible new music. On election night, celebrate looking outwards, embrace distant lands, and marvel in the rich creativity of our roots.