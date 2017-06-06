* × Change Settings

Do Donkeys Act?

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Friday 9th June 2017
new Do Donkeys Act? poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

David Redmon and Ashley Sabin

Produced by:

Dale Smith and Deborah Smith

Starring:

Willem Dafoe

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Donkeys inhabit and communicate with each other - and the filmmakers - in a Sanctuary.

Reviews

Do Donkeys Act? Cast

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Last update was at 21:28 6th June 2017