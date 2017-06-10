* × Change Settings

The Trial: The State of Russia vs Oleg Sentsov

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Saturday 10th June 2017
Directed by:

Askold Kurov

Produced by:

Maria Gavrilova and Max Tuula

Starring:

Oleg Sentsov, Vladimir Putin, Victor Yanukovich, Agnieszka Holland, Jos Stelling and Wim Wenders

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2014, Ukrainian activist and filmmaker Oleg Sentsov was being tried for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in the contested region of Crimea. Though the testimonies against him were spurious, it was clear that his case would not receive a fair trial. As he became an example of Russian state power, he nonetheless remained openly defiant, drawing public support from directors Wim Wenders and Alexander Sokurov.

Last update was at 08:04 10th June 2017