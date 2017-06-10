* × Change Settings

A River Below

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Sunday 11th June 2017
Directed by:

Mark Grieco

Produced by:

Torus Tammer

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A River Below captures the Amazon in all its complexity as it examines the actions of environmental activists using the media in an age where truth is a relative term. The film follows a reality TV star and a renowned marine biologist as they each attempt to save the Amazon pink river dolphin from being hunted to extinction. With gorgeous, sweeping aerial views we gain perspective from above, but as the film plunges deep into the murky, tangled rivers, we uncover a scandal that has no simple solution. A River Below is a completely unexpected film - a knotty poem of duality and dissonance and a journey into ourselves as we attempt to better this world.

