Bernadette Lafont, And God Created the Free Woman Bernadette Lafont et Dieu créa la femme libre

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 11th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
?
new Bernadette Lafont, And God Created the Free Woman poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 11th June 2017 view the list.

Directed by:

Esther Hoffenberg

Written by:

Esther Hoffenberg and Cécile Vargaftig

Starring:

Michel Demonteix, Jean-Pierre Kalfon, Bernadette Lafont, Anna Medveczky and Bulle Ogier

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A journey in the company of Bernadette Lafont, French Cinema's most atypical actress. Tracing her career from pin-up girl, to New Wave model of sexual freedom, to drug-dealing granny in the film Paulette, by way of La Fiancée du Pirate and Les Stances à Sophie, this film pays tribute to her extraordinary life and artistic odyssey. Her grand-daughters, Anna, Juliette and Solène, revisit the dreams of Bernadette, in the family home in the Cevennes region where they, like her, grew up. Her close friends, Bulle Ogier and Jean-Pierre Kalfon, reminisce on their artistic and human complicity.

Reviews

Bernadette Lafont, And God Created the Free Woman Cast

Michel Demonteix

Michel Demonteix headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bernadette Lafont, And God Created the Free Woman

Jean-Pierre Kalfon

Jean-Pierre Kalfon headshot

Date of Birth:

30 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bernadette Lafont, And God Created the Free Woman

Bernadette Lafont

Bernadette Lafont headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bernadette Lafont, And God Created the Free Woman

Anna Medveczky

Anna Medveczky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bernadette Lafont, And God Created the Free Woman

Bulle Ogier

Bulle Ogier headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bernadette Lafont, And God Created the Free Woman

Last update was at 08:04 10th June 2017