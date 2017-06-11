* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Unseen Enemy

8.9 / 20 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Sunday 11th June 2017
new Unseen Enemy poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Sheffield Doc/Fest on 11th June 2017.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Unseen Enemy is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Janet Tobias

Written by:

Janet Tobias

Produced by:

Michael Ehrenzweig, Peter Klein, Rogger Lopez and Janet Tobias

Starring:

Larry Brilliant, John Connor, Decontee Davis, Veronica Maria Dos Santos, Dr. George Gao and Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Unseen Enemy is an essential exploration of reasons 21st-century populations are experiencing a rash of diseases that were once only outbreaks, but have now become full-blown epidemics. This increased risk that we face, and the ways society and individuals can work together to reduce that risk, are explained to the public through the case studies of three epidemics: Ebola, influenza and Zika. Moving across the globe, we meet doctors, disease detectives and everyday people who have stepped into the horror of an epidemic and emerged deeply changed. Epidemics bring out the best and worst of human behavior, with effects reaching far beyond the tolls of sickness and death.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Unseen Enemy.

Unseen Enemy Cast

Larry Brilliant

Larry Brilliant headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unseen Enemy

John Connor

John Connor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unseen Enemy

Decontee Davis

Decontee Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unseen Enemy

Veronica Maria Dos Santos

Veronica Maria Dos Santos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unseen Enemy

Dr. George Gao

Dr. George Gao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unseen Enemy

Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre

Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unseen Enemy

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:08 12th June 2017