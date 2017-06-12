The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

David France delivers another masterful archive-rich real life drama. Disturbed by the many unsolved murders of trans women in NYC, activist Victoria Cruz digs into one of the most high profile cases - the 1992 death of trans pioneer Marsha P. Johnson. Talking to many of Johnson's colourful contemporaries, she uncovers an unsavoury trail of prejudice against this most marginalised of communities.
