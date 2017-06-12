* × Change Settings

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Monday 12th June 2017
new The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 18th June 2017.

Directed by:

David France

Written by:

David France and Mark Blane

Produced by:

David France, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Kimberly Reed, Ted Snowdon, L.A. Teodosio, Duffy Violante and Tyler H. Walk

Starring:

Victoria Cruz, Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Michael Baden, Frances Baugh and Pat Bumgardner

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

David France delivers another masterful archive-rich real life drama. Disturbed by the many unsolved murders of trans women in NYC, activist Victoria Cruz digs into one of the most high profile cases - the 1992 death of trans pioneer Marsha P. Johnson. Talking to many of Johnson's colourful contemporaries, she uncovers an unsavoury trail of prejudice against this most marginalised of communities.

Reviews

