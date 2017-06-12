* × Change Settings

Mr Gay Syria

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Tuesday 13th June 2017
Directed by:

Ayse Toprak

Written by:

Ayse Toprak

Produced by:

Ekin Calisir, Christine Kiauk and Antoine Simkine

Genres:

Documentary, Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mr. Gay Syria follows two gay Syrian refugees who are trying to rebuild their lives. Husein is a barber in Istanbul, living a double life between his conservative family and his gay identity. Mahmoud is the founder of Syria's LGBTI movement and is a refugee in Berlin. What brings them together is a dream: to participate in an international beauty contest as an escape from their trapped lives and an answer to their invisibility. Will the dream come true or will the refugee crisis and the harsh consequences of being gay in the Muslim world shatter it to pieces.

