Le Mans: Racing Is Everything

Movie Synopsis:

This is the inside story of 5 men risking all for racing glory. 4 years ago, JANN MARDENBOROUGH was a dropout playing car games on his sofa. After winning a PlayStation competition, he's on the starting grid of the Mount Everest of Motor Sport: The 24 Hours of Le Mans. Of course, in a game when you crash you can press reset - not so real life. F1-legend MARK WEBBER knows this well: he's twice won the Monaco GP but never finished the 24 hours. After 2 near-fatal crashes here, is this his last roll of the dice? And can his Porsche team knock Audi's undisputed King of Le Mans, ANDRE LOTTERER, off his perch? With unparalleled behind-the-scenes access, using the latest 3D techniques, this thrilling film brings racing to the screen as never before. As Steve McQueen said, "When you're racing, it's life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting.