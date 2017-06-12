* × Change Settings

Le Mans: Racing Is Everything

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 15th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
Directed by:

James Erskine

Written by:

James Erskine

Produced by:

James Erskine and Victoria Gregory

Starring:

Timo Bernhard, Ben Bowlby, Sébastien Buemi, Darren Cox, Marcel Fässler and Mark Webber

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is the inside story of 5 men risking all for racing glory. 4 years ago, JANN MARDENBOROUGH was a dropout playing car games on his sofa. After winning a PlayStation competition, he's on the starting grid of the Mount Everest of Motor Sport: The 24 Hours of Le Mans. Of course, in a game when you crash you can press reset - not so real life. F1-legend MARK WEBBER knows this well: he's twice won the Monaco GP but never finished the 24 hours. After 2 near-fatal crashes here, is this his last roll of the dice? And can his Porsche team knock Audi's undisputed King of Le Mans, ANDRE LOTTERER, off his perch? With unparalleled behind-the-scenes access, using the latest 3D techniques, this thrilling film brings racing to the screen as never before. As Steve McQueen said, "When you're racing, it's life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting.

Reviews

Le Mans: Racing Is Everything Cast

Timo Bernhard

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Ben Bowlby

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Sébastien Buemi

Date of Birth:

31 October 1988

Real Name:

Height:

Darren Cox

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Marcel Fässler

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Mark Webber

Date of Birth:

27 August 1976

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

