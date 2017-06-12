* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

DRIB

East End Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 17th June 2017
new DRIB poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At East End Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Kristoffer Borgli

Written by:

Kristoffer Borgli

Produced by:

Steak House, Magne Lyngner, Dominic Ottersbach and Riina Sporring Zachariassen

Starring:

Amir Asgharnejad, Brett Gelman, Adam Pearson, Annie Hamilton, Roy Abramsohn and Hugo Armstrong

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The inside story of an energy drink marketing ploy gone wrong.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on DRIB.

DRIB Cast

Amir Asgharnejad

Amir Asgharnejad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DRIB

Brett Gelman

Brett Gelman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WilsonDRIB

Adam Pearson

Adam Pearson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DRIB

Annie Hamilton

Annie Hamilton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DRIB

Roy Abramsohn

Roy Abramsohn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DRIB

Hugo Armstrong

Hugo Armstrong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DRIB

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:08 12th June 2017