* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Death of Stalin

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
The Death of Stalin poster
Contains very strong language and brief strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 11th October 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 4 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Armando Iannucci

Written by:

Fabien Nury, Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Thierry Robin and Peter Fellows

Produced by:

Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou and André Logie

Starring:

Jason Isaacs, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Rupert Friend, Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Paddy Considine and Michael Palin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Follows the Soviet dictator's last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Death of Stalin is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Death of Stalin.

The Death of Stalin Cast

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of Stalin

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of Stalin

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Battle of the SexesThe Death of Stalin

Rupert Friend

Rupert Friend headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of Stalin

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of StalinLean on Pete

Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor headshot

Date of Birth:

8 July 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Amusement ParkMagic CampThe Death of Stalin

Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

JourneymanThe Death of Stalin

Michael Palin

Michael Palin headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Death of Stalin

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:54 1st October 2017