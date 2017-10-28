* × Change Settings

Ingrid Goes West

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Ingrid Goes West poster
Contains strong language, drug use and suicide references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.universalpictures.co.uk

Directed by:

Matt Spicer

Written by:

David Branson Smith and Matt Spicer

Produced by:

Jared Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White and Trevor White

Starring:

Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, Billy Magnussen and Pom Klementieff

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ingrid Thorburn is an unhinged social media stalker with a history of confusing "likes" for meaningful relationships. Taylor Sloane is an Instagram-famous "influencer" whose perfectly curated, boho-chic lifestyle becomes Ingrid's latest obsession. When Ingrid moves to LA and manages to insinuate herself into the social media star's life, their relationship quickly goes from #BFF to #WTF.

Reviews

Ingrid Goes West Cast

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza headshot

Date of Birth:

26 June 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ingrid Goes West

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avengers: Infinity WarIngrid Goes West

O'Shea Jackson Jr.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

24 February 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ingrid Goes WestGodzilla: King of MonstersDen of Thieves

Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ingrid Goes WestOverlord

Billy Magnussen

Billy Magnussen headshot

Date of Birth:

20 April 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ingrid Goes WestGame NightAladdin

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ingrid Goes West

Recommendations

Last update was at 19:52 28th October 2017