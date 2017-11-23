* × Change Settings

The Muppet Christmas Carol

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 4th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
The Muppet Christmas Carol poster
Contains mild scary scenes. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Saturday 2nd December 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 69 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Brian Henson

Written by:

Charles Dickens and Jerry Juhl

Produced by:

Martin G. Baker, Brian Henson and Jerry Juhl

Starring:

Michael Caine, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, Jerry Nelson, Frank Oz and David Rudman

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A retelling of the classic Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, miser extraordinaire. He is held accountable for his dastardly ways during night-time visitations by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and future.

Reviews

The Muppet Christmas Carol Cast

Michael Caine

Michael Caine headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock GnomesThe Muppet Christmas Carol

Dave Goelz

Dave Goelz headshot

Date of Birth:

16 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Steve Whitmire

Steve Whitmire headshot

Date of Birth:

24 September 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Jerry Nelson

Jerry Nelson headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Frank Oz

Frank Oz headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Muppet Christmas Carol

David Rudman

David Rudman headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:56 23rd November 2017