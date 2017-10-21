* × Change Settings

The Florida Project

8.1 / 1342 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
The Florida Project poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Advanced screening in 1 cinema today
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas

Directed by:

Sean Baker

Written by:

Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch

Produced by:

Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri and Shih-Ching Tsou

Starring:

Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Valeria Cotto, Bria Vinaite, Christopher Rivera and Caleb Landry Jones

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of a precocious six year-old and her ragtag group of friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder, possibility and a sense of adventure while the adults around them struggle with hard times.

Reviews

The Florida Project Cast

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1955

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressAquamanThe Florida ProjectMountainJulian Schnabel: A Private Portrait

Brooklynn Prince

Brooklynn Prince headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valeria Cotto

Valeria Cotto headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bria Vinaite

Bria Vinaite headshot

Date of Birth:

10 June 1993

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Christopher Rivera

Christopher Rivera headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Caleb Landry Jones

Caleb Landry Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1989

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recommendations

