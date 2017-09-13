A rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne, and his nanny Olive, Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?
2 July 1990
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
LarrikinsPeter RabbitGoodbye Christopher Robin
12 May 1983
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Star Wars: The Last JediPeter RabbitGoodbye Christopher RobinMother!
23 February 1976
Unknown
5' 2½" (1.59 m)
Holmes and WatsonGoodbye Christopher RobinRalph Breaks the Internet
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Untitled Han Solo Star Wars AnthologyGoodbye Christopher Robin
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Goodbye Christopher Robin
30 November 1979
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Goodbye Christopher Robin