Goodbye Christopher Robin

World Premiere

Wednesday 20th September 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
Goodbye Christopher Robin poster
Contains mild war violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Friday 29th September 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th November 2017.

Directed by:

Simon Curtis

Written by:

Frank Cottrell Boyce and Simon Vaughan

Produced by:

Steve Christian, Mark Hubbard and Damian Jones

Starring:

Margot Robbie, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Macdonald, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alex Lawther and Stephen Campbell Moore

Genres:

Biography, Family, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne, and his nanny Olive, Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

Reviews

Goodbye Christopher Robin Cast

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie headshot

Date of Birth:

2 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LarrikinsPeter RabbitGoodbye Christopher Robin

Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Star Wars: The Last JediPeter RabbitGoodbye Christopher RobinMother!

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Holmes and WatsonGoodbye Christopher RobinRalph Breaks the Internet

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Untitled Han Solo Star Wars AnthologyGoodbye Christopher Robin

Alex Lawther

Alex Lawther headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Stephen Campbell Moore

Stephen Campbell Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Last update was at 09:36 13th September 2017