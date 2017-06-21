* × Change Settings

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
Current Status:complete

In 16 cinemas on Friday 23rd June 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 29th June 2017.

Directed by:

Adhik Ravichandran

Starring:

Tamannaah Bhatia, Shriya Saran and T.R. Silambarasan

Genre:

Action

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan Cast

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran headshot

Date of Birth:

11 September 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

T.R. Silambarasan

T.R. Silambarasan headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 07:02 21st June 2017