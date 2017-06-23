* × Change Settings

Babylon Sisters

7.8 / 10 votes

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Friday 23rd June 2017
new Babylon Sisters poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Gigi Roccati

Written by:

Maurizio Amendola, Andrea Iannetta, Gino Pennacchi, Enrico Rama, Gigi Roccati and Giulia Steigerwalt

Produced by:

Danijel Pek, Gino Pennacchi and Sarah Pennacchi

Starring:

Lorenzo Acquaviva, Renato Carpentieri, Amber Dutta, Nav Ghotra, Nives Ivankovic, Lucia Mascino and Yasemin Sannino

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Family

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kamla and her parents have just moved in a rundown building on the outskirts of Trieste together with other immigrant families and an old grumpy retired school teacher, determined not to leave his home, when an eviction notice falls on all the residents. While the men react in anger to the landlord's threats, the women strive to cooperate and save the destiny of their families through tears, laughs and misunderstandings. In this unsettling situation, little Kamla and professor Leone will become friends against the will of her father, while her mother Shanti will soon reveal a gift, dancing like a Bollywood star. Thanks to a friendly social worker, they come up with the idea of a dance school. The neighborhood will soon be talking about the Babylon Sisters.

Reviews

Babylon Sisters Cast

