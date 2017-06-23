Movie Synopsis:

Kamla and her parents have just moved in a rundown building on the outskirts of Trieste together with other immigrant families and an old grumpy retired school teacher, determined not to leave his home, when an eviction notice falls on all the residents. While the men react in anger to the landlord's threats, the women strive to cooperate and save the destiny of their families through tears, laughs and misunderstandings. In this unsettling situation, little Kamla and professor Leone will become friends against the will of her father, while her mother Shanti will soon reveal a gift, dancing like a Bollywood star. Thanks to a friendly social worker, they come up with the idea of a dance school. The neighborhood will soon be talking about the Babylon Sisters.