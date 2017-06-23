* × Change Settings

Badman

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 24th June 2017
new Badman poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Soumik Sen

Written by:

Anuvab Pal and Soumik Sen

Starring:

Ajit Andhare, Mahesh Bhatt, Anupama Chopra, Gopal Dutt, Sujoy Ghosh and Gulshan Grover

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A mad, comic caper where the legendary Bad Man of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover relaunches himself in the film industry, but this time as a hero! With celebrity cameos, hilarious delusional situations with the 'young hero' Gulshan Grover, Bad Man explores the dark yet funny side of Bollywood. A first in the history of Indian cinema, Bad Man is a mockumentary of epic proportions.

Reviews

Badman Cast

Ajit Andhare

Ajit Andhare headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badman

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt headshot

Date of Birth:

20 September 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badman

Anupama Chopra

Anupama Chopra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badman

Gopal Dutt

Gopal Dutt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badman

Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh headshot

Date of Birth:

21 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badman

Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Badman

