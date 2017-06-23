* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

April and the Extraordinary World Avril et le monde truqué

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 25th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
new April and the Extraordinary World poster
Contains mild violence, threat and mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when April and the Extraordinary World is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Christian Desmares and Franck Ekinci

Written by:

Franck Ekinci, Benjamin Legrand and Jacques Tardi

Produced by:

Denis Delcampe, Michel Dutheil, Franck Ekinci, Brice Garnier and Marc Jousset

Starring:

Marion Cotillard, Philippe Katerine, Jean Rochefort, Olivier Gourmet, Marc-André Grondin and Bouli Lanners

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1941, the world is radically different from the one we know from history books. Geopolitics has developed strangely: Napoleon V rules France and, for the last 70 years, scholars have been mysteriously disappearing, depriving mankind of their inventions. Without radio, television, electricity, aviation, and the combustion engine, the world is mired in outdated technology, dozing in the previous century's knowhow dominated by coal and steam. In this bizarre universe, Avril, a teenage girl, Darwin, her talking cat, Pops, her grandfather, and Julius, a young scoundrel and police informer, go off in search of Avril's parents, two of the missing scientists. The quartet will face many dangers and mysteries in this strange new Rigged World.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when April and the Extraordinary World is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on April and the Extraordinary World.

April and the Extraordinary World Cast

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

April and the Extraordinary World

Philippe Katerine

Philippe Katerine headshot

Date of Birth:

8 December 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

April and the Extraordinary World

Jean Rochefort

Jean Rochefort headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1930

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

April and the Extraordinary World

Olivier Gourmet

Olivier Gourmet headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MidwifeApril and the Extraordinary World

Marc-André Grondin

Marc-André Grondin headshot

Date of Birth:

11 March 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

April and the Extraordinary World

Bouli Lanners

Bouli Lanners headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

April and the Extraordinary World

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:22 23rd June 2017