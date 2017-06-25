* × Change Settings

A Billion Colour Story

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 26th June 2017
Directed by:

Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy

Written by:

Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy

Produced by:

Satish Kaushik and Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy

Starring:

Dhruva Padmakumar, Gaurav Sharma and Vasuki

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a world rapidly being torn asunder by violence, racism and suspicion, there is a growing despondence and a feeling that almost all of humanity is at cross purposes, and most of it at war. There is a dire need for reassurance that not all is lost, that the fundamental goodness of humanity is still intact. There need to be more love stories than revenge dramas, more stories of real life heroes than superhero sagas. There need to be more stories that reinforce our faith in each other rather than a mythical messiah who might never arrive to save us. A Billion Colour Story is one such story.

A Billion Colour Story Cast

Dhruva Padmakumar

Dhruva Padmakumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Billion Colour Story

Gaurav Sharma

Gaurav Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Billion Colour Story

Vasuki

Vasuki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Billion Colour Story

