* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mubarakan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
new Mubarakan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Mubarakan is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Anees Bazmee

Written by:

Rupinder Chahal, Rajesh Chawla and Balwinder Singh Janjua

Produced by:

Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde

Starring:

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma and Vineet Kumar Singh

Genres:

Comedy, Family, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Karan and Charan are identical twin brothers but their personalities are polar opposite. Karan has grown up in London while Charan in Punjab. Karan is street-smart, calculative and flamboyant while Charan is simple, idealistic and honest in his approach. Karan is in love with Sweety while Charan is in a relationship with Nafisa. Karans family fixes Karans wedding with Binkle, daughter of one of the wealthiest families in London. He convinces his family to fix the match with Charan instead. The respective families are happy with this development except Charan because he wants to marry Nafisa.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Mubarakan is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mubarakan.

Mubarakan Cast

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

24 December 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mubarakan

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

26 June 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mubarakan

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mubarakan

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mubarakan

Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

21 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mubarakan

Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mubarakan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:48 8th July 2017