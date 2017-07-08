* × Change Settings

47 Metres Down

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
Contains sustained threat and infrequent strong injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Johannes Roberts

Written by:

Johannes Roberts and Ernest Riera

Produced by:

Kate Glover, James Harris, Mark Lane and Arnaud Lannic

Starring:

Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Chris Johnson, Yani Gellman, Santiago Segura and Matthew Modine

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive.

Reviews

