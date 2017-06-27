* × Change Settings

Saving Dreams

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2017
?
new Saving Dreams poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Isioro Tokunbo Jaboro

Written by:

Isioro Tokunbo Jaboro

Produced by:

Isioro Tokunbo Jaboro, Victoria Kayode Jaboro and Roger Singh

Starring:

Karen Simpson, Martin Lindquist, Nosa Obaseki, Cai Gallant, Beverley McMillan and Olivia Gaskin

Genres:

Drama, Music, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Brenda Jackson has the talent to become a great singer. But her other dreams interfere with her following that path. When she meets Steve Reeds she seems to have hit the jackpot-he has it all and he promises to introduce her to people in the music bizYet as time goes on, after their marriage, the promises fade and abuse becomes the norm. He even forbids her to sing around the house. Then surprisingly, he asks her to sing at a fund raiser for his new foundation. There, she is profoundly shocked to learn that his foundation helps abused women and children around the world. He is more powerful than she imagined! She finds it difficult to sing, but somehow manages to wow the audience with her angelic voice. At that banquet, she meets Bayo Franks, a music producer who gives her his card. Soon after, she finds herself pregnant. She hopes her pregnancy will soften her husband's attitude toward her, but he kicks her down the stairs, causing a miscarriage. When she returns home from hospital.

Saving Dreams Cast

Karen Simpson

Karen Simpson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Martin Lindquist

Martin Lindquist headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Nosa Obaseki

Nosa Obaseki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Cai Gallant

Cai Gallant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Beverley McMillan

Beverley McMillan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Olivia Gaskin

Olivia Gaskin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 06:00 27th June 2017