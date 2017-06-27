Saving Dreams

Movie Synopsis:

Brenda Jackson has the talent to become a great singer. But her other dreams interfere with her following that path. When she meets Steve Reeds she seems to have hit the jackpot-he has it all and he promises to introduce her to people in the music bizYet as time goes on, after their marriage, the promises fade and abuse becomes the norm. He even forbids her to sing around the house. Then surprisingly, he asks her to sing at a fund raiser for his new foundation. There, she is profoundly shocked to learn that his foundation helps abused women and children around the world. He is more powerful than she imagined! She finds it difficult to sing, but somehow manages to wow the audience with her angelic voice. At that banquet, she meets Bayo Franks, a music producer who gives her his card. Soon after, she finds herself pregnant. She hopes her pregnancy will soften her husband's attitude toward her, but he kicks her down the stairs, causing a miscarriage. When she returns home from hospital.