* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Farouk, Besieged Like Me Mouhassaron mithli

Unrated

Shubbak Festival Release Date

Monday 3rd July 2017
new Farouk, Besieged Like Me poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Hala Abdallah

Written by:

Hala Abdallah

Starring:

Farouk Hardam-Bey

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

n this deeply personal documentary, veteran Syrian documentarian Hala Alabdalla invites us to dinner with writer and editor Farouk Mardam-Bey, for a thought-provoking reflection on Syria, culture and identity. Based in France for the last 50 years, he has dedicated his life to promoting contemporary Arabic philosophy and poetry - a bridge between cultures. In the intimacy of his kitchen, Farouk Mardam-Bey attempts to dissipate the fog around Syria and pays tribute to the Syrian people's resistance.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Farouk, Besieged Like Me.

Farouk, Besieged Like Me Cast

Farouk Hardam-Bey

Farouk Hardam-Bey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Farouk, Besieged Like Me

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:03 3rd July 2017