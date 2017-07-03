n this deeply personal documentary, veteran Syrian documentarian Hala Alabdalla invites us to dinner with writer and editor Farouk Mardam-Bey, for a thought-provoking reflection on Syria, culture and identity. Based in France for the last 50 years, he has dedicated his life to promoting contemporary Arabic philosophy and poetry - a bridge between cultures. In the intimacy of his kitchen, Farouk Mardam-Bey attempts to dissipate the fog around Syria and pays tribute to the Syrian people's resistance.
Farouk, Besieged Like Me