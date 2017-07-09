* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

We Are Moving

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 11th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
new We Are Moving poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete
Trailer on

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 11th July 2017 view the list.

Official Site:

www.missmoriartydoc.com

Directed by:

Claire Dix

Produced by:

Roisin Geraghty

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

We Are Moving is an intimate portrait of Joan Denise Moriarty (1912-1992), a pioneer of early 20th century Irish dance. With a dream of bringing ballet to every corner of Ireland, Moriarty created a uniquely Irish form of the dance style inspired by her love of nature and Irish folklore.

Through archive footage, ethereal dance sequences and interviews with former pupils, Claire Dix's artful new documentary celebrates Miss Moriarty's invaluable legacy, but it also reveals the controversies that surrounded her: accused of fabricating her professional dance training and of misrepresenting herself as a vanguard of Irish ballet, her personal life was the subject of much scrutiny over the years.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when We Are Moving is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on We Are Moving.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:43 9th July 2017