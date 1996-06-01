* × Change Settings

Pilgrimage

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
new Pilgrimage poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 14th July 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 20th July 2017.

Directed by:

Brendan Muldowney

Written by:

Jamie Hannigan

Produced by:

Conor Barry, John Keville and Benoit Roland

Starring:

Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Richard Armitage, Stanley Weber, John Lynch and Hugh O'Conor

Genres:

Adventure, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ireland, 1209. An island on the edge of the world. A small group of monks begin a reluctant pilgrimage across an island torn between centuries of tribal warfare and the growing power of Norman invaders. Escorting their monastery's holiest relic to Rome, the monks' progress is seen through the eyes of a pious young novice and a mute lay-brother with a violent past. As the true material, political and religious significance of the bejeweled relic becomes dangerously apparent, their path to the east coast becomes increasingly fraught with danger. The monks belatedly realize that in this wild land of ancient superstitions, the faith that binds them together may ultimately lead to their destruction.

Reviews

Pilgrimage Cast

Tom Holland

Tom Holland headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: HomecomingAvengers: Infinity WarSpiderman: Homecoming 2UnchartedThe Current War

Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal headshot

Date of Birth:

20 September 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Baby DriverWind RiverPilgrimage

Richard Armitage

Richard Armitage headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ocean's EightPilgrimage

Stanley Weber

Stanley Weber headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pilgrimage

John Lynch

John Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

26 December 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pilgrimage

Hugh O'Conor

Hugh O'Conor headshot

Date of Birth:

19 April 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pilgrimage

Last update was at 09:43 9th July 2017