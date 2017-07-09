* × Change Settings

The Farthest

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 16th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
Directed by:

Emer Reynolds

Written by:

Emer Reynolds

Produced by:

John Murray and Clare Stronge

Starring:

Frank Drake, Carolyn Porco, John Casani, Lawrence Krauss, Timothy Ferris and Edward Stone

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Emer Reynolds's enthralling documentary details NASA's ambitious Voyager program which, in 1977, launched two probes whose original mission was to study the outermost planets of the Solar System, but went on to become the first human-created object to enter interstellar space.

Members of the program's scientific team recount anecdotes of the 'golden record' affixed to each craft containing information about our planet for the benefit of any civilisation that might encounter the probe, and the taking of the famous photograph that presents the Earth as a 'pale blue dot'.

This is a genuinely inspiring and uplifting documentary, and a tribute to the ingenuity and curiosity which created a craft with less computing power than a modern smartphone which is now 21 billion km from the Earth, and may outlast the planet itself as it continues to explore the universe.

The Farthest Cast

Frank Drake

Frank Drake headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1930

Real Name:

Height:

Carolyn Porco

Carolyn Porco headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

John Casani

John Casani headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Lawrence Krauss

Lawrence Krauss headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Timothy Ferris

Timothy Ferris headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Edward Stone

Edward Stone headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1936

Real Name:

Height:

