Lies We Tell

6.4 / 30 votes

World Premiere

Thursday 21st September 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd February 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2018
?
Lies We Tell poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mitu Misra

Written by:

Ewen Glass, Andy McDermott and Mitu Misra

Produced by:

Andy McDermott, Malcolm Scott and Danny Gulliver

Starring:

Gabriel Byrne, Sibylla Deen, Mark Addy, Jan Uddin, Reece Ritchie, Gina McKee, Nicholas Farrell, Emily Atack, Harish Patel and Harvey Keitel

Genres:

Crime, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A trusted driver must deal with his dead boss's Muslim mistress, her dark past pulling him into a life-and-death showdown with her notorious gangster cousin/ex-husband.

Reviews

Lies We Tell Cast

Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lies We Tell

Sibylla Deen

Sibylla Deen headshot

Date of Birth:

12 November 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lies We Tell

Mark Addy

Mark Addy headshot

Date of Birth:

14 January 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The More You Ignore MeLies We Tell

Jan Uddin

Jan Uddin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lies We Tell

Reece Ritchie

Reece Ritchie headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lies We Tell

Gina McKee

Gina McKee headshot

Date of Birth:

14 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lies We Tell

Nicholas Farrell

Nicholas Farrell headshot

Date of Birth:

1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lies We Tell

Emily Atack

Emily Atack headshot

Date of Birth:

18 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

PatrickLies We Tell

Harish Patel

Harish Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lies We Tell

Harvey Keitel

Harvey Keitel headshot

Date of Birth:

13 May 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isle of DogsLies We Tell

