Movie Synopsis:

On September 12 1980, the Turkish state staged a fascist military coup to oppress the Kurdish people's struggle for basic human rights and freedom. Their existence, identity, language and culture was denied and banned. Tens of thousands of Kurds and revolutionary people in Turkey were sent to jail.



In Diyarbakir, the biggest city in Kurdistan, in order to bury Kurds' dreams and longings inside Diyarbakir Prison No. 5, viscous tortures - as viscous as that of Auschwitz - were carried out. And against this oppression, a group of Kurdistan freedom fighters started an unprecedented resistance for basic human rights and freedom that every person in the world should possess.



And as an important part of this resistance, they went on indefinite hunger strike on July 14, 1982...