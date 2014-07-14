* × Change Settings

July 14 14 Temmuz

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 12th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
Current Status:released
Today in 1 cinema

Directed by:

Haşim Aydemir

Language:

Kurdish

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

On September 12 1980, the Turkish state staged a fascist military coup to oppress the Kurdish people's struggle for basic human rights and freedom. Their existence, identity, language and culture was denied and banned. Tens of thousands of Kurds and revolutionary people in Turkey were sent to jail.

In Diyarbakir, the biggest city in Kurdistan, in order to bury Kurds' dreams and longings inside Diyarbakir Prison No. 5, viscous tortures - as viscous as that of Auschwitz - were carried out. And against this oppression, a group of Kurdistan freedom fighters started an unprecedented resistance for basic human rights and freedom that every person in the world should possess.

And as an important part of this resistance, they went on indefinite hunger strike on July 14, 1982...

