Dawson City: Frozen Time

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 30th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
Directed by:

Bill Morrison

Produced by:

Madeleine Molyneaux and Bill Morrison

Starring:

Kathy Jones-Gates, Michael Gates, Sam Kula, Bill O'Farrell, Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo and Bill Morrison

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dawson City: Frozen Time, pieces together the bizarre true history of a collection of some 500 films dating from 1910s - 1920s, which were lost for over 50 years until being discovered buried in a sub-arctic swimming pool deep in the Yukon Territory, in Dawson City, located about 350 miles south of the Arctic Circle. Using these permafrost protected, rare silent films and newsreels, archival footage, interviews and historical photographs to tell the story, and accompanied by an enigmatic score by Sigur Rós collaborator and composer Alex Somers (Captain Fantastic), Dawson City: Frozen Time depicts a unique history of a Canadian gold rush town by chronicling the life cycle of a singular film collection through its exile, burial, rediscovery, and salvation - and through that collection, how a First Nation hunting camp was transformed and displaced.

Reviews

Dawson City: Frozen Time Cast

