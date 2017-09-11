* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Black Sabbath the End of the End

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 28th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2018
?
Black Sabbath the End of the End poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 24th September 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 220 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Dick Carruthers

Produced by:

Jeremy Azis

Starring:

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 3 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The End of the End documents the metal icons' last gig - a sold-out hometown performance on February 4th at Birmingham's 16,000-seat Genting Arena. Along with behind-the-scenes banter and intimate personal anecdotes, director Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day, Imagine Dragons: Smoke + Mirrors Live) captured onstage footage of classic tracks (including "Iron Man," "Paranoid" and "War Pigs") and in-studio versions of material not featured on the tour.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Black Sabbath the End of the End is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Black Sabbath the End of the End.

Black Sabbath the End of the End Cast

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Sabbath the End of the End

Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black Sabbath the End of the End

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 16:56 11th September 2017